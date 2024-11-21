Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
H’YD: IDF Names Soldier Killed In Lebanon, Wounded Commander Lost Leg In 1993


The IDF on Thursday morning announced the death of an IDF soldier who was killed in the same incident in which Ze’ev Erlich, H’yd, 71, was killed in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

The soldier was named as Sgt. Gur Kehati, H’yd, 20, from Nir Banim, a moshav in south-central Israel. He fought in the  Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion.

Another IDF officer was seriously wounded in the incident and Golani commander (res.) Yoav Yarom was moderately wounded.

It was Yarom’s second injury in Lebanon. He lost a leg in Lebanon in 1993 but insisted on returning to service with a prosthesis after undergoing rehabilitation and receiving a prosthesis. He was again seriously wounded in battle eight years ago during a counterterrorism operation in an Arab village in the Shomron. He was shot twice in the stomach while trying to rescue a wounded soldier after telling his soldiers to wait behind him so as not to get shot.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



