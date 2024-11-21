Netanyahu Blasts ICC Arrest Warrants, Labels Them A “Modern Dreyfus Trial”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a fiery response Thursday evening following the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant against him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. In his statement, Netanyahu condemned the move as a biased, antisemitic action, likening it to the infamous Dreyfus Affair.

“This antisemitic decision of the international court in The Hague is a modern Dreyfus trial, and it will end the same way,” said Netanyahu. He drew parallels to the 1894 trial of Alfred Dreyfus, a French Jewish military officer falsely accused of treason, whose exoneration became a landmark in the fight against antisemitism. Netanyahu further invoked Émile Zola’s historic “J’Accuse” essay, criticizing judicial bias and false accusations.

Netanyahu refuted allegations that he and Gallant deliberately targeted civilians during Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. He noted the IDF’s extensive efforts to minimize civilian casualties, including issuing millions of warnings to Gaza residents through text messages, phone calls, and leaflets. He accused Hamas of forcing civilians into harm’s way by using them as human shields.

The Prime Minister also addressed accusations of a deliberate policy of starvation in Gaza, pointing out that Israel had supplied 700,000 tons of food, ensuring sufficient caloric intake for the population. He accused Hamas of looting these supplies and depriving Gazans of necessities. Netanyahu further highlighted Israel’s facilitation of polio vaccinations for 97 percent of Gaza’s population, despite what he called “baseless genocide accusations.”

Netanyahu questioned the ICC’s priorities, asserting that while Israel faces allegations, the court has done little to address genuine atrocities committed in countries like Iran, Syria, and Yemen. He also criticized the court for issuing an arrest warrant against the late Hamas leader Muhammad Deif, calling it an absurdity.

“No biased anti-Israel decision in The Hague will prevent the State of Israel from defending its citizens,” Netanyahu declared, pledging continued action against Iran and its proxies, including Hamas and Hezbollah. He framed Israel’s fight as part of a broader global struggle against terrorism and tyranny, asserting, “Our enemies are your enemies, and our victory will be your victory—the victory of civilization over barbarism and tyranny.”

Netanyahu concluded by thanking international allies, particularly in the United States, who have condemned the ICC’s decision and vowed consequences for those who cooperate with it. Israel, he affirmed, does not and will not recognize the court’s authority in this matter.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)