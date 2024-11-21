Biden Condemns ICC Arrest Warrants Against Netanyahu and Gallant as “Outrageous”

President Joe Biden has criticized the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, labeling the move as “outrageous.”

“Let me be clear once again: whatever the ICC might imply, there is no equivalence—none—between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security,” Biden declared in his first official response to the ICC’s controversial decision.

The ICC, based in The Hague, announced Thursday that it had approved arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant on suspicion of war crimes, along with a warrant for Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif, whose death from an IDF airstrike remains unconfirmed by Hamas. The charges against Netanyahu and Gallant include allegations of crimes against humanity, including murder and persecution, and accusations of using starvation as a method of warfare.

The arrest warrants, which also accuse Netanyahu and Gallant of ordering attacks on civilian populations, could significantly impact their ability to travel internationally. Nations that adhere to ICC protocols, including many in Europe, would be required to detain the Israeli leaders should they enter their territories. France has already stated its intention to comply with the ICC directive, as has Canada – stances that could severely restrict diplomatic mobility for Israel’s leadership.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader-elect John Thune has warned that the Senate will impose sanctions on the ICC if it continues its pursuit of what he described as “twisted and baseless” arrest warrants.

The controversy surrounding the ICC’s decision has also cast a spotlight on its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan. Khan faces allegations of misconduct, including accusations of coercive behavior and abuse of authority brought forward by a former female aide. Despite the court’s internal watchdog initially closing the case within five days, an external investigation has since been launched due to mounting scrutiny.

Concerns about the integrity of this investigation have arisen, given Khan’s connections to the oversight body. Reports allege that Khan’s wife, Shyamala Alagendra, a former official at the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), may have influenced the probe. Furthermore, the director of the OIOS investigations unit previously worked closely with Khan at the United Nations.

The ICC has been accused of bias and a lack of transparency, with critics pointing to Khan’s sudden cancellation of a planned visit to Israel in May to gather evidence for the case. The visit was reportedly arranged months in advance to allow Israeli officials to present their side of the allegations. However, Khan abruptly called off the trip, raising questions about the thoroughness and fairness of his investigation.

In response to the ICC’s actions, Israel has engaged in behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts with the United States and other allies to counter the arrest warrants. The UK-based organization Lawyers for Israel has also challenged Khan’s credibility, threatening to file professional misconduct charges against him unless the warrants are retracted.

The case has drawn widespread criticism from U.S. and Israeli officials, who argue that the ICC is unfairly targeting democratic leaders while equating them with individuals like Deif, a Hamas leader responsible for orchestrating terror attacks against civilians.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)