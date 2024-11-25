MUST WATCH VIDEO: Former Trump Adviser Sebastian Gorka Unapologetically Backs Israel, Says “Palestine” Doesn’t Exist

Sebastian Gorka, a steadfast ally of Israel and Donald Trump’s pick for senior director of counter-terrorism, passionately defended Israel in recent interviews and criticized those calling for diplomatic compromises with terrorist organizations.

In a November 16 interview with RT, a Russian state-controlled news network, Gorka dismantled claims of genocide in Gaza, declaring that “there isn’t any genocide in Gaza. There is no such thing as Palestine.” He further explained that the term “Palestinian” was a historical invention by the Roman Empire meant to erase Jewish identity. When the host pressed him on global opposition to his viewpoint, Gorka sarcastically replied, “I’m glad you talk for the rest of the world.”

Gorka did not hold back in criticizing the United Nations, an organization he described as ineffective and scandal-ridden. “The United Nations sends people in blue helmets to rape little girls in Africa. Why would I listen to the United Nations? What a clown show,” he said, referencing well-documented incidents of misconduct by U.N. peacekeepers. Gorka argued that the international body has failed to meaningfully address global crises, including those affecting Israel’s security.

Asked about President Trump’s stance on Israel, Gorka highlighted the former president’s unwavering support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s fight against Hamas. “President Trump stands shoulder to shoulder with our brethren in Israel, whose job it is right now to destroy every stinking jihadi,” he said.

Gorka also referenced harrowing footage of the October 7 Hamas massacre, describing it as a brutal reminder of the stakes Israel faces in its fight against terrorism. He dismissed casualty figures reported by Hamas as unreliable propaganda, stating, “I don’t believe the Hamas Department of Health statistics.”

In a November 21 interview with Perspectives TV Toronto, Gorka urged Israeli military leaders to abandon diplomatic approaches and focus on defeating Hamas militarily. “The biggest obstacle is the IDF generals misunderstanding the threat,” he said, criticizing what he described as a misplaced reliance on negotiations and economic incentives.

Quoting Jonathan Schanzer of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, Gorka argued that terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah represent existential threats that cannot be resolved through traditional political methods. “When more than 70% of Gaza or the West Bank think the murdering of children, the rape, and the slaughter of young women is good, then there is no financial reward, there is no political negotiation that will bring victory. There is only the utter destruction of those who lead these organizations.”

Gorka praised Israel’s recent operations, including the targeted sabotage of Hezbollah commanders’ communication systems, as examples of effective military strategy.

