Rocket Attack From Lebanon Injures Two in Nahariya, Including 1 Seriously

The IDF reported that ten rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the Western Galilee on Monday, some of which were intercepted, while others struck populated areas, causing injuries and damage. The city of Nahariya bore the brunt of the attack, with several rockets hitting the area and sparking fires.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency teams responded to the scene to inspect impact sites and provide aid. According to MDA, two individuals sustained injuries from shrapnel during the rocket strikes. A 70-year-old woman suffered a serious head injury and was evacuated in critical condition, while an 80-year-old man sustained minor injuries to his ear. Both were transported to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya for further treatment.

In addition to the physical injuries, several residents were treated for severe anxiety following the attack. A fire, reportedly caused by rocket debris or an impact, also broke out in the city, compounding the situation.

MDA Paramedic Shiran Elbaz described the scene: “We arrived quickly at the location and saw a building that had been hit. We conducted searches and found a woman around 70 years old with a shrapnel injury to her head in one apartment and a man around 80 years old with a shrapnel injury to his ear in another. We provided life-saving medical treatment and evacuated them to the hospital. Additionally, we treated several people suffering from shock.”

