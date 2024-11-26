Rav Nachman Holtzberg Lost Gabi, H’yd & Now Tzvi, H’yd: “We Don’t Question Hashem”

Rav Nachman Holtzberg, who lost his son Gabi, H’yd, and daughter-in-law Rivka, H’yd, in a terror attack in Mumbai 16 years ago, recently suffered a new personal loss, the murder of Tzvi Kogan, H’yd, his granddaughter’s husband.

He shared some of his feelings with Israel’s Kol B’Ramah. “We don’t question HaKadosh Baruch Hu’s ways but this is a difficult nisayon,” he said, adding that Tzvi, H’yd, reminded him of Gabi.

“He used to always mention Gabi, H’yd, to me. It’s impossible to understand. Despite being very busy, Tzvi, z’l, never missed a shiur or a kiruv opportunity.”

Rav Holtzberg also spoke to Ynet, saying: “We feel as if the whole tragedy is happening all over again. It’s simply incomprehensible. Just like 16 years ago – it happened the week before the international gathering of Chabad shluchim – both then and now. My son Gabi was 28 when he was murdered and Tzvi was also 28.”

“Everything that was said about Gabi is also true of Tzvi. He was dedicated to his work, constantly trying to help more people. Everyone who entered the Chabad house would leave with a smile on their lips – Jew or non-Jew, winter or summer, Shabbos or weekday – he knew how to give the maximum to everyone.”

“He was one of the greats of the generation in his love for Am Yisrael. All the sheiks in Dubai loved him dearly, and the people of the country also loved him very much. He was always doing things for others, to the point that he didn’t take care of himself. When he would come to events in New York, he would return immediately because he felt that he was needed.”

“I wish we would learn from him and try to follow his path, smiling at everyone, loving everyone,” Rav Holtzman continued. “When my son was murdered, no one asked whether he was from the Likud or Labor, whether he was right or left, whether he was secular or religious. When they came to kill Tzvi they didn’t think about whether he was from the right or the left, secular or religious.”

“This is the point that needs to be conveyed from their stories – that everyone should take care of everyone. For example, everyone considers the hostages in the tunnels as if they were their own family. We’re experiencing a time with many orphans, families with parents who have lost sons. Think about them, take care of them, and everyone should consider how they can take care of someone else. That’s how we will receive great bracha and a complete redemption.”

