MAILBAG: Courage And Community: New Mental Health Support Groups Launching

I recently shared a mailbag article addressing the challenges of navigating the Yom Tov season while struggling with anxiety and depression, and I have been deeply moved by the overwhelming response it received. The sheer number of people who reached out underscored the heartbreaking reality of loneliness and isolation so many are experiencing in their mental health journeys.

In response, we are in the process of establishing virtual and in-person support groups to create safe, confidential spaces for individuals to connect, support, and validate one another. These groups aim to provide much-needed connection—a lifeline for those feeling isolated by their struggles. The loneliness and secrecy that often accompany mental health challenges can lead to overwhelming shame, further isolating individuals and exacerbating their pain. By breaking the silence and building supportive communities, we can empower people to take back control of their lives.

As a mother of five, a teacher, and an active member of the community, I can say with confidence that living with a mental illness and taking steps toward healing is a testament to one’s courage and strength. None of us navigate life without challenges, pain, or struggles, but when we take care of ourselves, we also care for those around us—our families, friends, and communities. And for that, we should hold our heads high.

If you are interested in joining one of our groups, please email us at [email protected] with the following information:

Your name and phone number Whether you are interested in in-person or virtual (Zoom) groups If in-person, your location The type of group you are seeking—women, men, spouses, etc.

We look forward to supporting you on your journey toward connection, healing, and strength.

Warm regards,

Jessica Tsur

