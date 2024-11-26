WILL THE CALM LAST? Ceasefire Between Israel and Hezbollah Takes Effect After 14 Months of Fighting

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect at 4:00 a.m. Wednesday local time, ending over a year of conflict along Israel’s northern border. The fighting, initiated by Hezbollah after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel, had resulted in massive death, destruction and displacement on both sides.

The ceasefire comes after months of escalating violence that displaced some 60,000 northern Israeli residents and caused widespread damage in Lebanon.

The Israeli security cabinet approved the agreement in a 10-to-1 vote late Tuesday. The deal, brokered with U.S. involvement, includes a 60-day transition period during which Israeli forces will withdraw from southern Lebanon. In their place, the Lebanese Army will deploy 5,000 troops, including at 33 posts along the Israeli border. Hezbollah is required to vacate southern Lebanon and dismantle its military infrastructure. A U.S. side agreement allows Israel to respond to any ceasefire violations.

Both sides continued attacks leading up to the ceasefire. The IDF carried out airstrikes on 20 Hezbollah targets in Beirut, including command centers and weapons depots, while Hezbollah launched rockets and drones into Israel. The IDF said it intercepted several missiles aimed at northern Israel.

Elsewhere, Syrian state media reported alleged Israeli airstrikes on the Lebanon-Syria border, causing casualties and damaging humanitarian resources. The U.S. also conducted a separate strike on an Iranian-aligned militia in Syria, responding to earlier attacks on its personnel.

Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, urged Lebanese civilians not to return to evacuated villages yet, emphasizing safety concerns.

Despite warnings, displaced Lebanese families reportedly began returning south shortly after the ceasefire took effect. Gunfire was heard in Beirut, though it was unclear if it was celebratory.

Hezbollah, while agreeing to the truce, expressed concerns over Lebanon’s sovereignty. A senior Hezbollah official stated that the group would evaluate the deal’s terms before fully endorsing it.

