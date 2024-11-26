Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WILL THE CALM LAST? Ceasefire Between Israel and Hezbollah Takes Effect After 14 Months of Fighting


A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect at 4:00 a.m. Wednesday local time, ending over a year of conflict along Israel’s northern border. The fighting, initiated by Hezbollah after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack in southern Israel, had resulted in massive death, destruction and displacement on both sides.

The ceasefire comes after months of escalating violence that displaced some 60,000 northern Israeli residents and caused widespread damage in Lebanon.

The Israeli security cabinet approved the agreement in a 10-to-1 vote late Tuesday. The deal, brokered with U.S. involvement, includes a 60-day transition period during which Israeli forces will withdraw from southern Lebanon. In their place, the Lebanese Army will deploy 5,000 troops, including at 33 posts along the Israeli border. Hezbollah is required to vacate southern Lebanon and dismantle its military infrastructure. A U.S. side agreement allows Israel to respond to any ceasefire violations.

Both sides continued attacks leading up to the ceasefire. The IDF carried out airstrikes on 20 Hezbollah targets in Beirut, including command centers and weapons depots, while Hezbollah launched rockets and drones into Israel. The IDF said it intercepted several missiles aimed at northern Israel.

Elsewhere, Syrian state media reported alleged Israeli airstrikes on the Lebanon-Syria border, causing casualties and damaging humanitarian resources. The U.S. also conducted a separate strike on an Iranian-aligned militia in Syria, responding to earlier attacks on its personnel.

Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, urged Lebanese civilians not to return to evacuated villages yet, emphasizing safety concerns.

Despite warnings, displaced Lebanese families reportedly began returning south shortly after the ceasefire took effect. Gunfire was heard in Beirut, though it was unclear if it was celebratory.

Hezbollah, while agreeing to the truce, expressed concerns over Lebanon’s sovereignty. A senior Hezbollah official stated that the group would evaluate the deal’s terms before fully endorsing it.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

LONDON: 14-Year-Old Orthodox Jewish Girl Suffers Serious Head And Facial Injuries In Violent Antisemitic Attack

NYC: Jessica Tisch Sworn In as NYPD’s Second Female Commissioner

Alan Dershowitz in WSJ: “I’m Forming A Legal Dream Team to Defend Israel”

H’YD: Most Severely Injured Soldier On Oct. 7 Succumbs To His Wounds

HaRav Zilberstein & The Quadruplets Born At Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital

MAILBAG: Trump’s Deportation Plans Would Devastate Jewish Households, Businesses, And Communities

Jewish Kehilla In The UAE Is Shocked & Frightened, Mezuzahs Removed From Kosher Market

Rocket Attack From Lebanon Injures Two in Nahariya, Including 1 Seriously

MUST WATCH VIDEO: Former Trump Adviser Sebastian Gorka Unapologetically Backs Israel, Says “Palestine” Doesn’t Exist

INCREDIBLE: Jared And Ivanka Mourn Murdered Shliach, Donate $1 Million to Chabad Of UAE; Brother Matches Him

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network