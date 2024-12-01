Report: Iran Sees Ceasefire as Opportunity to Rebuild Hezbollah

Iran views the recently established ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah as an opportunity to rebuild the Lebanon-based terror organization, according to sources close to Hezbollah quoted by The Washington Post. The four-day-old truce reportedly allows Iran to reassess its strategies for its strongest regional proxy, restore its strength, and bolster its deterrence capabilities.

Sources cited by The Washington Post revealed that Hezbollah was disappointed with the lack of support from Iran’s other proxies in the region during Israel’s recent military campaign in Lebanon. “Lebanon was at its most vulnerable during heavy bombings, yet support from other members of the resistance axis, including Yemen and Iraq, was minimal at best,” a source close to Hezbollah said.

During the conflict, Israel inflicted severe damage on Hezbollah, including the elimination of its long-time leader Hassan Nasrallah in September, alongside many other high-ranking officials. These blows have left the group in a weakened position, prompting Iran to step up its support.

“Iran is prepared to allocate funds for reconstruction and to ensure Hezbollah’s survival, as well as to maintain support within the Shiite community,” the source added.

Tehran welcomed the ceasefire when it took effect on Wednesday, viewing it as a potential turning point in its regional strategy. Iranian officials have also suggested that the truce could influence the country’s plans to retaliate for an Israeli strike on Iran in October.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)