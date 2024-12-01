Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

INSANITY: Over 58,000 Migrants in NYC Linked to Criminal Activity


New data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reveals that 58,626 illegal migrants in New York City, roughly 7.7% of the 759,218 living in the area, have either been convicted of crimes or face pending charges as of November 17, the NY Post reports. The figures also include 1,053 individuals identified as suspected or known gang members.

Nationwide, ICE reports that out of 7.8 million illegal immigrants, 662,586 – around 8.6% – have criminal convictions or pending charges. Data on suspected gang affiliations at the national level remains unspecified.

Since the immigration surge began in spring 2022, over 223,000 migrants have arrived in New York City. Currently, at least 58,000 remain in taxpayer-funded shelters.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

  1. 1. So over 90% of the migrants are law abiding.

    2. It is possible, and indeed probable, that some of the countries from which the migrants are coming from (typically anti-American, socialist countries) are releasing criminals on condition they move to the United States, and the Democrats for ideological reasons are letting them in without checking.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

INSANITY: Over 58,000 Migrants in NYC Linked to Criminal Activity

STAGGERING STATS: IDF Struck 12,500 Hezbollah Targets, Killed Around 3,500 Terrorists

Report: Rabbi Kogan H’YD Was Murdered After Abduction Went Awry

Aleppo Attack By Islamist Rebels Could Shift Regional Dynamics In Israel’s Favor

Trump Taps Top Ally Kash Patel To Serve As FBI Director

Trump Nominates Pardoned Real Estate Developer Charles Kushner to Be Ambassador to France

Canada’s Trudeau Returns Home After Trump Meeting Without Assurances That Tariffs Are Off the Table

Biden Seen With “Anti-Israel Book” During Black Friday Outing

ACADEMIC ROT: Oxford Union Votes To Consider Israel An “Apartheid State Responsible For Genocide Of Palestinians”

Hamas Releases Video Of US-Israeli Hostage IDF Soldier Edan Alexander

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network