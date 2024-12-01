INSANITY: Over 58,000 Migrants in NYC Linked to Criminal Activity

New data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reveals that 58,626 illegal migrants in New York City, roughly 7.7% of the 759,218 living in the area, have either been convicted of crimes or face pending charges as of November 17, the NY Post reports. The figures also include 1,053 individuals identified as suspected or known gang members.

Nationwide, ICE reports that out of 7.8 million illegal immigrants, 662,586 – around 8.6% – have criminal convictions or pending charges. Data on suspected gang affiliations at the national level remains unspecified.

Since the immigration surge began in spring 2022, over 223,000 migrants have arrived in New York City. Currently, at least 58,000 remain in taxpayer-funded shelters.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)