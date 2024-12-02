Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Far-Left, Anti-Israel Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Could Be “Formidable” 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate


Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) could emerge as a formidable contender in the 2028 presidential race, according to Monica Crowley, a former Trump administration official, who highlighted the congresswoman’s media savvy and grassroots appeal during a Friday appearance on Fox News.

Speaking with guest host Lisa Boothe on The Ingraham Angle, Crowley analyzed Ocasio-Cortez’s outreach efforts, including her use of Instagram to connect with voters. “She’s an early adopter of social media, and it’s allowed her to connect directly to voters,” Crowley said, noting that Ocasio-Cortez’s accessibility and engagement mirror tactics employed by Donald Trump.

Crowley acknowledged the Republican Party’s recent victories, framing the 2024 election as a rejection of “communism” and “wokeness.” However, she cautioned her party not to dismiss Ocasio-Cortez’s political prospects. “She’s young, vibrant, and attractive,” Crowley said. “While I think she’s wrong on everything, she has real grassroots support. The energy and activism within the Democratic Party remain with the revolutionary left, and she is part of that movement.”

Crowley further warned that Republicans have historically underestimated charismatic Democratic candidates, citing Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden as examples. “Let’s not make that mistake again,” she urged.

  1. Naa even demo aren’t that stupid. Especially after the defeat they just suffered with Harris
    No I believe they will try to steer party back to center and away from her type

