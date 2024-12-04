HaGaon HaRav Yosef: “Tear Up Draft Orders & Flush Them Down The Toilet”

Former Chief Rabbi HaGaon HaRav Yosef Yitzchak, member of the Moetzes Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, instructed bnei yeshivos to tear up any draft orders they receive and flush them down the toilet.

During a sichah the Rav delivered to bnei yeshivos at the beginning of the week, he said: “You’re Baruch Hashem sitting and learning. If you have problems with the army, they sent you a draft order, listen to the Gedolei Yisrael.”

“Last Adar, I was still in office and I announced that if they don’t let us learn Torah here, we’ll go abroad. We need to learn Torah. Why did we return to Eretz Yisrael? To be secular?”

“I said this clearly and they filed a petition against me to the Supreme Court, ordering to remove me from my position as a Dayan in the Beis Din HaGadol. They didn’t succeed, we stood firm. ‘לא תגורו מפני איש.’ The Roshei Yeshivos – mainly the Ashkenazim – joined us and also stood firm.”

“I say that if a draft notice comes – tear it up…throw it in the toilet, and flush it.”

HaRav Yosef added: “Be careful not to run a red light, don’t commit traffic violations. Why am I saying this? There was a bachur who committed traffic violations, he was stopped – they saw he was a draft dodger and took him into custody.’

“Don’t be afraid,” HaRav Yosef added. “Hakadosh Baruch Hu is with you. Let’s hope it will pass, this is a very difficult time for the Olam HaYeshivos, there are decrees. be strong.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)