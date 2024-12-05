Michael Bloomberg Donates $27.8 Million To Reconstruct Israel’s North

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who according to Forbes is worth about $102 billion dollars, announced that he will donate 100 million shekels, about $27.8 million, to the reconstruction of the areas in Israel’s north that were damaged by the war with Hezbollah

The heads of northern cities and towns estimate that the donation is only an initial investment.

James Anderson, a senior official at the Bloomberg Foundation, wrote in a letter to the heads of the northern municipal authorities: “We ask to stand by you, the heads of the authorities in the north and the south, and help with the challenges of reconstruction and growth. It is clear to us that the challenges you are facing will require an overall strategic vision, with critical local needs, to bring a comprehensive regional development boom.

“In order to succeed in creating a common story together with the residents, a shared destiny is needed, not only in disaster, but also in growth and redevelopment.”

Bloomberg’s plan for restoration has already been put into effect, Ynet reported. The Bloomberg Sagol Center has recruited over 60 professionals who are experts in the fields of project management, some of whom will be physically placed among the 40 municipalities selected to participate in the program, and some of whom will be accompanied and trained by the professionals who work in the municipalities themselves.

“The real war of the residents of the entire country and the residents of the north in particular, is the fight for its resurrection and not as a slogan of politicians. This war proved the strength of the citizens and Diaspora Jewry, in places where institutions have failed. Thanks to Michael Bloomberg and other amazing donors who have opened their hearts and pockets, I am convinced that we will not only rehabilitate the North, but lead it to a prosperity that it has never seen,” said the head of the Meta Asher Regional Council regional council Moshe Davidovich on Thursday morning.

