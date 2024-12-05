Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
LET THEM KILL EACH OTHER: Syria Fighting Benefits Israel if Both Sides Are Weakened


An Israeli official has stated that the country views the resurgence of conflict in Syria as an opportunity for mutual weakening between the opposing factions. Speaking to The Times of Israel, the official commented on recent rebel advances against the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

“Our interest in the renewed fighting is that they continue fighting one another,” the official said. “It’s entirely clear to us that one side consists of Salafi jihadists, and the other includes Iran and Hezbollah. We want them to weaken one another.”

The official emphasized that Israel is not intervening in the conflict but remains vigilant. “We are prepared for any scenario, and we will act accordingly,” they added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



