Poll: Nearly Half of Israelis Doubt Netanyahu Can Lead Effectively Amid Trial

A new poll reveals that 48% of Israelis believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot effectively lead the country during wartime while testifying in his corruption trial, compared to 46% who think he can.

The Israel Democracy Institute’s November 2024 survey, conducted with 750 participants, highlights a divide in opinions. Among Jewish respondents, 49% believe Netanyahu can manage both roles, while 61% of Arab respondents disagree. Partisan views also vary sharply, with 70% of left-wing and 55% of centrist Jews doubting his ability, compared to 34% of right-wing respondents.

Netanyahu’s testimony is set to begin December 10, but he has requested fewer and non-consecutive court appearances, citing his responsibilities. The State Attorney’s Office opposes these adjustments.

The poll also shows public concern over advancing judicial reforms during the ongoing war, with 56% opposing such efforts for the sake of social cohesion. Additionally, 57% believe Israel’s leadership is doing its best to secure the release of hostages, while a majority of Jews and Arabs oppose reestablishing settlements in Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)