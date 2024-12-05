Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Poll: Nearly Half of Israelis Doubt Netanyahu Can Lead Effectively Amid Trial


A new poll reveals that 48% of Israelis believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot effectively lead the country during wartime while testifying in his corruption trial, compared to 46% who think he can.

The Israel Democracy Institute’s November 2024 survey, conducted with 750 participants, highlights a divide in opinions. Among Jewish respondents, 49% believe Netanyahu can manage both roles, while 61% of Arab respondents disagree. Partisan views also vary sharply, with 70% of left-wing and 55% of centrist Jews doubting his ability, compared to 34% of right-wing respondents.

Netanyahu’s testimony is set to begin December 10, but he has requested fewer and non-consecutive court appearances, citing his responsibilities. The State Attorney’s Office opposes these adjustments.

The poll also shows public concern over advancing judicial reforms during the ongoing war, with 56% opposing such efforts for the sake of social cohesion. Additionally, 57% believe Israel’s leadership is doing its best to secure the release of hostages, while a majority of Jews and Arabs oppose reestablishing settlements in Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Joe Biden’s “Presidency” Was a Sham: It’s Time to Erase the Last Four Years – EVEN THE HUNTER PARDON!

LEFT PLANNING SCAMDEMIC? Vaccine Researcher Hotez Warns of Virus Threats After Trump Takes Office

THIS IS CRAZY! Biden Weighs “Preemptive Pardons” Amid Concerns Over Trump’s Return

MUST WATCH THIS: Senators Scorch Airline Executives: “Nobody Enjoys Flying On Your Airlines. It’s A Disaster! It’s Terrible!”

HaGaon HaRav Yosef: “Tear Up Draft Orders & Flush Them Down The Toilet”

Emergency Meeting At HaGaon HaRav Landau’s Home: “Don’t Respond To Any IDF Summons”

HY’D: Body Of Itay Svirsky Recovered From Gaza

Regime Change In Iran Will Be Trump’s Top Foreign Policy Priority, Report Says

CONFIRMED: Six Hostages Retrieved In August Were Executed By Hamas

Trump’s FBI Pick Kash Patel Targeted by Iranian Hackers in Stunning Cyberattack

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network