Suspects in Netanyahu Office Scandal to Remain in Detention Amid Leak Investigation

Two suspects at the center of a high-profile scandal involving the Prime Minister’s Office and the alleged leak of classified documents will remain in detention after prosecutors appealed a Tel Aviv District Court decision to release them to house arrest.

Supreme Court Justice Alex Stein announced today that the court’s release order would be frozen while he reviews the case. A final decision is expected next week.

The suspects include Eli Feldstein, a spokesperson and aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and an IDF reservist. They are accused of leaking classified military intelligence, which was subsequently published in the foreign press. Feldstein faces charges of transferring classified information with intent to harm state security, possessing classified information illicitly, and obstruction of justice. These charges could result in a life sentence.

The leaked intelligence reportedly detailed Hamas’s priorities and tactics in hostage negotiations and was shared with German newspaper Bild. Prosecutors allege Feldstein leaked the document to sway Israeli public opinion against a potential deal, despite knowing the document was obtained illegally and censored for publication. Defense officials later clarified that the document’s content was unreliable and endangered sensitive intelligence sources.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)