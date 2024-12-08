Israel Attacks Targets In Syria Hours After Fall Of Assad Regime

Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked targets across Syria on Sunday for the first time since the fall of Assad’s regime in the country, according to foreign reports.

The strikes were reportedly aimed at airports in the capital city of Damascus and rural areas in southern Syria, where the IDF is likely targeting weapons and arms manufacturing plants that could threaten Israel.

The IDF has reinforced its forces in Ramat HaGolan, including bolstering the 210th Bashan Division Division [the division in the IDF’s Northern Command responsible for the Syrian front] with armored units, infantry, and artillery. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said earlier during a situational assessment of the region that “every event here sets a standard and signifies changes ahead. Therefore, we are closely monitoring the situation with all our resources to better understand what is happening.”

The IDF emphasized that they must be in “forward defensive positions” and declared that they would attack any entity threatening Israel. The IDF’s main focus is the anticipation of the exit of Iranian militias and the activities of local entities that occupy the territory. Additionally, the IDF stressed that it would not allow the transfer of weapons from Syria to Lebanon, both by the Syrian army and by Hezbollah.

Additionally, defense units and emergency response teams in the communities near the border have been reactivated to ensure security and calm in light of the instability on the Syrian side. The IDF has not called up reserves but is preparing for the continued reinforcement of forces in Ramat HaGolan.

On Sunday morning, the IDF declared certain areas near the Syrian border in Ramat HaGolan as closed military zones. Earlier, IDF forces entered the demilitarized area in the buffer zone along the Syrian border.

