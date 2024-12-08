Netanyahu Hails ‘Historic Day’ as Assad Regime Collapses, IDF Secures Syrian Border

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a “historic day for the Middle East” during a visit to Mt. Bental on the Golan Heights, near the Syrian border, following the collapse of the Assad regime. He was joined by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Golan Heights Regional Council Chairman Uri Kellner.

During the visit, Netanyahu received a briefing from Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin, Head of IDF Northern Command, and Brig.-Gen. Yair Peli, Commander of the 210th Division. The discussion centered on developments in Syria, the IDF’s increased presence along the border, and preparations for future security operations.

Netanyahu attributed the fall of Assad’s regime to Israel’s actions against Hezbollah and Iran, stating:

“The collapse of the Assad regime, the tyranny in Damascus, offers great opportunity but also is fraught with significant dangers. This collapse is the direct result of our forceful action against Hezbollah and Iran, Assad’s main supporters. It set off a chain reaction of all those who want to free themselves from this tyranny and its oppression.”

He also highlighted the potential threats posed by the collapse of the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement between Israel and Syria:

“Last night, it collapsed. The Syrian army abandoned its positions. We gave the Israeli army the order to take over these positions to ensure that no hostile force embeds itself right next to the border of Israel. This is a temporary defensive position until a suitable arrangement is found.”

Netanyahu extended a gesture of peace to various communities in Syria, including the Druze, Kurds, Christians, and Muslims, while emphasizing Israel’s readiness to defend itself:

“If we can establish neighborly relations and peaceful relations with the new forces emerging in Syria, that’s our desire. But if we do not, we will do whatever it takes to defend the State of Israel and the border of Israel.”

The IDF has taken control of key positions previously held by the Syrian military to prevent hostile forces from gaining a foothold near the border. Netanyahu described the move as temporary but necessary for Israel’s security.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by senior officials, including his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman; Foreign Policy Adviser, Dr. Ophir Falk; and Spokesperson, Dr. Omer Dostri.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)