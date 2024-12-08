Op-Ed: Israel Twice Saved The World From A Nuclear Nightmare (Iraq, Syria). It’s Time To Do It Again (Iran)

Twice in modern history, Israel has spared the world from the horrors of nuclear proliferation in the hands of rogue regimes. Twice, it has acted decisively where others hesitated, dismantling nuclear threats that could have led to unimaginable global catastrophe. And twice, the world has ultimately benefited from Israel’s courage, even if it wasn’t quick to thank them.

In 1981, Israel launched Operation Opera, a daring airstrike that obliterated Iraq’s Osirak nuclear reactor. At the time, Saddam Hussein’s regime sought to develop nuclear capabilities, a goal that would have dramatically altered the balance of power in the Middle East. When Iraq descended into chaos in the early 2000s, and later fell to ISIS’s reign of terror, the absence of nuclear weapons saved the region—and the world—from a nightmare scenario.

Fast forward to 2007. Syria, under the brutal dictatorship of Bashar al-Assad, was on the verge of activating a nuclear reactor constructed with North Korean assistance. When U.S. President George W. Bush declined to intervene, Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert made it clear: Israel would act. On September 6, 2007, the Israeli Air Force executed a precise and devastating strike, eliminating the reactor before it could become operational. Years later, when Syria descended into a bloody civil war and became a hub for terrorism, the importance of Israel’s preemptive action became painfully clear.

Imagine the chaos if Iraq or Syria had nuclear weapons today. The world owes Israel gratitude for these bold actions—actions that were criticized at the time but proven right by history.

Now, the world faces an even greater threat: Iran. The regime in Tehran, with its apocalyptic ideology and unrelenting pursuit of nuclear weapons, represents not just a regional danger but a global one. A nuclear-armed Iran would embolden its proxies, destabilize the Middle East, and pose an existential threat to Israel and beyond.

This moment presents a unique opportunity. Iran is weakened. Its proxies—Hamas, Hezbollah, and others—are crumbling under the weight of military pressure and regional backlash. The regime itself is destabilized, reeling from internal dissent and external challenges. If ever there were a time to act decisively, it is now.

Israel must once again do what the world hesitates to do. The Israeli Air Force has the expertise, the precision, and the resolve to dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. The destruction of Iran’s nuclear program would not only ensure Israel’s survival but would also shield the world from the specter of a nuclear holocaust.

The international community must do more than silently applaud from the sidelines. It must actively support Israel in this endeavor, providing diplomatic, strategic, and moral backing. This is not just Israel’s fight; it is the world’s fight. A nuclear-free Iran is a safer future for everyone.

History has shown that Israel’s bold actions against nuclear threats benefit the entire world. The world must not wait for hindsight to confirm what we already know. Israel has twice saved the world. Now, it has the chance to do so again. Help Israel finish the job.

Josh Shapiro – Seattle

