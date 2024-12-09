EMBARRASSING: CNN Falls Over Itself Kissing Up To Syria’s New Terrorist Leader

CNN has truly outdone itself this time, publishing a glowing puff piece about Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, a man internationally recognized as a terrorist who is now the leader of Syria. Yes, this is the same Jolani who was, as CNN itself admits, sent to Syria in 2011 by none other than Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the infamous founder of ISIS, with a monthly stipend of $50,000. Yet, somehow, Jolani is now being spun as a misunderstood “revolutionary” and potential Western ally. You can’t make this up.

The piece details Jolani’s rise, casually noting that he was tasked with establishing Al Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate, Jabhat al-Nusra, and even acknowledges his deep roots in jihadism. But rather than holding him accountable for years of terror, CNN writes about his “gradual transformation” as if he’s a contestant on some reality show about personal growth. We are treated to nauseating lines like, “His deep knowledge of Syria caught the attention of his commanders,” and “He exuded confidence and tried to present a moderate worldview during the interview.”

Moderate? Really? A man who led a terrorist organization responsible for countless atrocities, including the suppression of dissidents in Idlib, is now apparently a “soft-spoken” leader with a “well-groomed beard,” trying his best to govern four million people. CNN even goes so far as to highlight his fashion choices: “Jolani replaced his jihadist camo attire for a Western-style blazer and shirt.” Ah, yes, nothing says redemption like a wardrobe change.

The sycophantic coverage doesn’t stop there. CNN quotes Jolani directly, allowing him to excuse the human rights abuses under his leadership: “Incidents of abuse in prisons were not done under our orders or directions,” he claims. Sure, and I suppose the atrocities committed by his group were just unfortunate misunderstandings. Jolani even has the audacity to say, “I believe that everyone in life goes through phases and experiences… As you grow, you learn.” Phases? Like teenagers going through a phase? No, this is a man who has left a bloody trail across the Middle East, not someone experimenting with hairstyles.

Imagine, for one moment, if CNN had written this kind of fawning profile about a far-right Israeli leader. Or better yet, picture them publishing such a piece about Donald Trump. Would they describe Trump as “soft-spoken” and gush about his choice of a blazer over a MAGA hat? Would they let him downplay his most controversial actions by saying, “Everyone in life goes through phases”? Of course not. CNN would be falling over itself to condemn every word and action. The hypocrisy here is as blatant as it is disgraceful.

CNN also attempts to paint Jolani as a “viable partner” in Middle Eastern politics, an effort that is not only laughable but dangerous. Despite their efforts to rebrand him as a statesman, the article itself acknowledges that the United States still designates his group a terrorist organization. But apparently, even that doesn’t stop CNN from trying to polish his image. The outlet even quotes a Brussels-based analyst who parrots the same narrative: “He’s shredded all transnational ties and objectives and rooted out ISIS and Al Qaeda operatives in areas he controls.” Oh, how noble of him to clean up his own mess.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani is not a revolutionary hero. He is a terrorist with blood on his hands, and no amount of PR spin—whether from his own group or CNN—can change that.

Joseph Schwartzberg – Geopolitical and military analyst

The views reflected in this letter do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)