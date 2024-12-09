Israel Denies Reports of “Serious Progress” in Ceasefire Negotiations with Hamas

Israeli officials on Monday dismissed a Qatari report claiming significant advancements in indirect talks between Israel and Hamas for a temporary ceasefire that would include a hostage exchange.

“These reports are not true,” the Hostage Affairs Directorate in the Prime Minister’s Office stated in a message to the families of Israeli captives. “We continue to work tirelessly to bring the hostages home, while maintaining strict information security regarding the matter. We recommend relying exclusively on information from official sources.”

The denial followed a report from the London-based, Qatari-owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news outlet, which claimed that negotiations had reached an advanced stage. The report suggested that Hamas had provided Egyptian mediators with preliminary lists of Israeli hostages it was willing to release, prioritizing the elderly, those requiring medical treatment, and four American citizens. In return, Hamas reportedly demanded the release of specific Palestinian prisoners.

While the Qatari report hinted at “unprecedentedly serious” talks involving Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States, Israeli officials remain tight-lipped. An Israeli delegation was reportedly expected to travel to Cairo on Monday to discuss terms, but officials have yet to confirm any such plans.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met separately with two groups representing hostage families on Sunday: the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum and the Tikva Forum. The two groups differ on their approaches, with the former advocating for a deal at any price, while the latter emphasizes national security and opposes concessions that could empower Hamas.

As the war in Gaza continues into its 14th month, speculation about a ceasefire persists. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has urged both sides to reach an agreement before his January 20 inauguration. Meanwhile, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani expressed cautious optimism over the weekend, noting that his country has resumed its role as a mediator after sensing renewed momentum.

Israeli officials, however, have remained firm in their stance that no deal has been finalized. Netanyahu emphasized his commitment to bringing the hostages home but underlined the importance of balancing humanitarian concerns with national security.

“We hope for progress, but our actions must prioritize the safety and future of Israel,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)