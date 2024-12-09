Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IRANIAN TENTACLES: Israeli Citizen Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Out Espionage And Arson For Tehran


An Israeli citizen from Nof Hagalil has been arrested and indicted for allegedly carrying out tasks for Iranian operatives, according to a joint statement by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police.

Artyom Zolotarev, 33, faces charges of contact with a foreign agent, arson, and vandalism. Authorities allege Zolotarev was recruited online in October by an individual named “Eliad,” who directed him to spray anti-government graffiti across northern Israel and document his activities. He was reportedly paid $2,800 in cryptocurrency for these acts.

When Zolotarev realized “Eliad” might be an Iranian agent, he initially refused further instructions, including assassination and arson. However, he allegedly accepted $2,000 to set a vehicle on fire in Haifa. Zolotarev was later connected to another operator, “Boaz Mar,” and reportedly carried out further acts of vandalism.

“This case highlights Iran’s ongoing efforts to recruit Israeli citizens for espionage and terrorism,” the Shin Bet stated.

The arrest follows a string of similar cases, including the recent indictment of two Golan Heights residents for spying for Iran and earlier arrests of Israeli citizens accused of plotting high-profile assassinations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WIPE IT OUT: IDF And U.S. Carry Out Staggering 400 Airstrikes In Syria; Aim To Destroy Entire Military

Jewish Man Stabbed In The Neck In Crown Heights, Rushed By Hatzolah To Kings County Hospital

SUSPECT IDENTIFIED: Avowed Leftist And Unabomber Idolizer Detained In Assassination Of UnitedHealth CEO

EMBARRASSING: CNN Falls Over Itself Kissing Up To Syria’s New Terrorist Leader

JUSTICE! Veteran Daniel Penny Acquitted In NYC Subway Chokehold Case Over Violent Homeless Man’s Death

Supreme Court Releases Feldstein To House Arrest, 2nd Defendant To Remain In Prison

HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths Of Three Soldiers Killed In Gaza

Putin Granted Asylum To Assad. So Why Is He Refusing To Meet With Him?

Report: Israel Is Holding Indirect Talks With Syrian Rebel Groups

H’YD: 4 Reservists Killed In Tunnel Collapse In Southern Lebanon

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network