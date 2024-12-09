IRANIAN TENTACLES: Israeli Citizen Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Out Espionage And Arson For Tehran

Artyom Zolotarev, 33, faces charges of contact with a foreign agent, arson, and vandalism. Authorities allege Zolotarev was recruited online in October by an individual named “Eliad,” who directed him to spray anti-government graffiti across northern Israel and document his activities. He was reportedly paid $2,800 in cryptocurrency for these acts.

When Zolotarev realized “Eliad” might be an Iranian agent, he initially refused further instructions, including assassination and arson. However, he allegedly accepted $2,000 to set a vehicle on fire in Haifa. Zolotarev was later connected to another operator, “Boaz Mar,” and reportedly carried out further acts of vandalism.

“This case highlights Iran’s ongoing efforts to recruit Israeli citizens for espionage and terrorism,” the Shin Bet stated.

The arrest follows a string of similar cases, including the recent indictment of two Golan Heights residents for spying for Iran and earlier arrests of Israeli citizens accused of plotting high-profile assassinations.

