WATCH: Turban of HaRav Ovadia, Z’TL, Is Placed On HaRav Dovid’s Head, Inaugurating Him As Chief Rabbi

HaRav Dovid Yosef on Wednesday was inaugurated as the Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel at the Yochanan Ben Zakai shul in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City, where all inaugurations of Chief Rabbanim take place.

HaRav Dovid’s brother, HaRav Avraham Yosef, and HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Betzalel, placed the turban worn by HaRav Yosef’s illustrious father and former Chief Rabbi, HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl, on HaRav Dovid’s head to the sounds of shofar blasts.

The main ceremony, which will be broadcast live, will take place at the Great Synagogue in Jerusalem on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the presence of over 1,000 Rabbanim and public figures.

Those present at the ceremony included the new Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi, HaRav Kalman Bar, members of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, HaRav Aharon Salim, HaRav Shimon Ben Shim’on, HaRav Reuven Elbaz, HaRav Shmuel Betzalel, former Chief Rabbi HaRav Shmuel Amar, HaRav Pinchas Abuchatzira, other Rabbanim, Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri, ministers, and public figures.

President Isaac Herzog arrived at the event after the Knesset gathering in honor of the President of Paraguay.

HaRav Avraham Yosef, HaRav Dovid’s brother, stated at the event: “I am saying here for the first time: I testify that even 11 years ago, when there were elections for the Chief Rabbinate, my father, HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl, wanted my brother HaRav David Yosef to be the one—he relied on his ‘sechel yashar.’ I say this from firsthand knowledge.”

The younger son of HaRav Ovadia, z’tl, HaRav Moshe Yosef, who was present, nodded his head.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)