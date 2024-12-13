WATCH: Massive Iranian Smuggling Tunnel Found On Syrian-Lebanese Border

Rebel groups in Syria discovered a network of huge underground tunnels under the Qalamun Mountains that cross the border from Syria to Lebanon.

The massive tunnel network was funded by Iran to the tune of millions of dollars and used for years to transfer munitions and weapons to its proxy Hezbollah.

In a video uploaded on social media, Syrians ride motorcycles inside the tunnels, commenting on the batteries for surface-to-surface missiles stored inside the tunnel.

A similar tunnel system on a smaller scale was discovered under the palace of ex-Syrian President Bashar Assad and the home of his brother, Maher Assad, the ex-head of the Syrian Army.

It is not yet clear whether the IDF was aware of the existence of the massive tunnel network.

The Islamic Republic has spent billions of dollars to entrench itself in Syria, which shares a border with Lebanon, as part of its plan to arm its proxy Hezbollah to serve as the military front to destroy the Jewish state. Iran, in close cooperation with Hezbollah, established secret routes in Syrian territory through which thousands of trucks carrying thousands of missiles and other weapon components were transported to Lebanon.

Senior Syrian officials aided the arms transfer efforts through two essential methods: storing weapons before their transfer to Lebanon in Syrian Army warehouses, and turning a blind eye at internal checkpoints managed by Syrian military intelligence officials.

