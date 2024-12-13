Israel’s Concern: Palestinian Terror Inspired By Syrian Rebels

At the conclusion of a security assessment on Thursday, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz instructed senior IDF officials to bolster efforts to protect yishuvim and roads in Yehudah and Shomron against the possibility of terror attacks by Islamic extremist terrorist elements inspired by the rebel groups in Syria.

Katz stated: “Israel is determined to defend its borders and yishuvim in the south, north, and east against any threat – we will not allow a return to the reality that existed before October 7.”

Terrorism in Yehudah and Shomron has increased since the signing of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

An Arab from the Palestinian Authority committed Wednesday night’s terror attack that killed Yehoshua Aharon Tuvia Simcha, H’yd and wounded several others.

Following the attack, the head of the Beit El Local Council, Shai Alon, said: “We wake up to a terrible morning that reminds us all that the war is not over – there is a main front that threatens Israelis and it in Yehudah and Shomron. After the Iranian failures in Lebanon and Gaza, the focus of efforts to harm Israel is in Yehudah and Shomron. The ceasefire in Lebanon allows the IDF to bring more forces to reinforce Yehudah and Shomron and act more forcefully against the terror nests in the area. We must transition to a war footing! To surround the Palestinian cities and conduct a thorough cleaning of weapons and terrorists. This time the attack was at the tunnels checkpoint, and next time, chalilah, it could be in the center of Tel Aviv. Get your heads out of the conceptzia before more blood is shed!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)