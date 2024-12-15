Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Hostage Crisis Amid Growing Hopes for Deal with Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu revealed on Sunday that he held an extensive conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump regarding efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The discussion comes as Israeli officials signal that a potential ceasefire-hostage agreement could be finalized by Chanukah, though key issues remain unresolved.

Netanyahu, speaking in a video message, described the conversation with Trump as “very friendly, very warm, and very important.” While refraining from sharing specifics, the prime minister reiterated Israel’s commitment to bringing the hostages home. “We are working tirelessly, without rest, to bring our hostages home, the living and the fallen together,” Netanyahu said. He added, “The less we talk about it, the better. That way, with G-d’s help, we will succeed.”

Israeli officials said the ceasefire-hostage deal may be finalized in the coming weeks, with an unnamed senior official estimating completion by December 25; Chanukah begins that evening. However, current negotiations remain stalled over the number of hostages to be released. Hamas is reportedly offering far fewer hostages than Israel demands, and Netanyahu has pressed for U.S. intervention to push Hamas negotiators toward agreeing to a more acceptable number.

During a national security cabinet meeting Sunday night, attended by top Israeli military and intelligence officials, updates on the negotiations suggested Hamas is showing increased flexibility. The heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet reportedly told ministers that Hamas is now more willing to reach an agreement than in earlier stages of the conflict.

Despite these advances, challenges persist. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Hamas had reluctantly agreed to an Israeli condition allowing the IDF to remain in Gaza temporarily during a ceasefire, after initially refusing to release hostages unless Israel fully withdrew and ended its military campaign.

Meanwhile, Trump’s nominee for U.S. special envoy on hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, is expected to visit Israel this week in a private capacity to consult with Israeli officials.

Beyond the hostage crisis, Netanyahu addressed broader security issues, highlighting Israeli airstrikes in Syria this past week that reportedly destroyed 80% of the Assad regime’s remaining military assets. The strikes aimed to prevent weapons from falling into the hands of hostile groups amid Syria’s chaos following Bashar al-Assad’s ouster.

Netanyahu also referenced Israel’s efforts to neutralize Hezbollah’s military capabilities under a fragile ceasefire in Lebanon. “We are committed to preventing Hezbollah from rearming,” Netanyahu said. “We will act against them as much as necessary, in every arena and at all times.”

Netanyahu concluded by noting the rapidly changing dynamics in the Middle East, saying, “Syria is not the same Syria, Lebanon is not the same Lebanon, and Gaza is not the same Gaza. We are determined to ensure that Israel’s security remains intact.”

