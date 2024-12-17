Katz: “Israel Will Have Military Control Over Gaza, Just Like In Yehuda & Shomron”

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz issued a statement on Tuesday morning clarifying Israel’s stance on the control of Gaza “the day after” – after the war ends.

“In response to various reports – my position regarding Gaza is clear,” Katz stated. “After we defeat Hamas’s military and governing power in Gaza, Israel will control Gaza security with full freedom of action, just like in Yehuda and Shomron. We will not allow any terror activity from Gaza against Israeli citizens and yishuvim. We will not allow a return to the reality before October 7.”

His statement came in response to a report by Channel 12 that the defense minister recently told a US official that Israel is not interested in controlling Gaza.

According to the report, Katz told the official: “Israel does not want military control or civilian rule over Gazan residents. There are no decisions regarding yishuvim in Gaza.”

The report said that Katz also spoke to the official about the Palestinian Authority, saying, “Israel protects the Authority from Iran and Hamas. It must be moved to the moderate side.”

The report added that it can be inferred from Katz’s words that despite the statements from various politicians, Israel currently wishes to uphold the Palestinian Authority.

Channel 12 also reported that the decision made by the IDF, with the approval of the political leadership, to deploy the 98th Division, which ended its mission in Lebanon, to Gaza may have been carried out as additional leverage to influence the ongoing hostage release negotiations.

On Monday, Katz said at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee that in his assessment, “we are closer than ever since the last deal to a hostage deal.”

Katz added that he believes that most of the government will support the deal and that it will occur in stages. He also said that the Philadelphi Route and the Netzarim Corridor, where IDF troops are stationed, will not pose an obstacle to executing the deal, noting, “There is flexibility from Hamas on this matter.”

