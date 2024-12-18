The Notebook For Learning Hebrew Found At The Syrian Army Outpost

IDF troops who entered the Syrian part of Ramat HaGolan in the wake of the fall of the Assad regime took over Syrian army outposts without firing a shot after the Syrian army soldiers abandoned their outposts.

IDF soldiers stationed at the Tel Kudana outpost made an unusual discovery.

The soldiers found a notebook used by a Syrian army soldier who was studying Hebrew while on guard duty over the Israeli yishuvim four kilometers away, Kan News reported.

The notebook has notes in Hebrew and instructions for writing in Hebrew along with words translated from Arabic to Hebrew, including “soldier,” “home,” “border,” and “Damascus.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)