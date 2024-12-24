Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

QUAKING IN THEIR TURBANS: Iran Reportedly Terrified That Israel Is About To Attack Them Directly

In this photo provided by the Israeli army, armed Israeli Air Force planes depart from an unknown location to attack Iran, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Israeli Army via AP)

Iran is gripped by fear that Israel is preparing to launch a direct attack on its strategic sites, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 News. Iranian officials believe an Israeli strike is imminent, citing recent military and political developments as clear indicators of Israel’s intentions.

Iran’s anxiety stems largely from Israel’s decision to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Tehran’s key proxy. Iranian leaders interpret this as a strategic maneuver designed to free up Israeli forces to confront Iran directly.

Adding to their alarm are Israel’s recent strikes eliminating Iranian air defense systems in October, as well as the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president. Channel 12 reported that Israeli officials are determined to prevent Iran from entrenching itself in Syria and Lebanon, with Tehran already heavily investing resources to expand its regional influence.

Meanwhile, missile strikes from Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen continue to escalate, sparking debate within Israel’s Security Cabinet. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed retaliation. “The Houthis are part of Iran’s web of terror. We will strike back forcefully, as we have done in the past,” Netanyahu declared.

Mossad Director David Barnea is reportedly pushing for a preemptive Israeli attack on Iran itself, independent of Houthi aggression. Sources familiar with recent discussions revealed that Barnea believes targeting Iran directly is necessary to curtail Tehran’s ambitions.

Avigdor Liberman, leader of the Yisrael Beitenu Party, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the urgency of halting Iran’s nuclear advancements. “Iran is racing toward nuclear capability. We cannot sit idly by,” Liberman warned. He advocated for strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure and critical assets.

With tensions at all time highs, Israeli leaders recognize a unique opportunity to weaken Iran, citing shifts in the geopolitical landscape and the incoming Trump administration’s hardline stance on Tehran. And with Iran increasingly isolated and alarmed, Israel appears ready to take decisive action to safeguard its national security and regional stability.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Locked In And Left To Burn: The Horrifying Truth About Girls’ Seminaries in Israel

REMARKABLE FIND: Israeli Forces Recover Helicopter Wreckage From 1973 Yom Kippur War

Israel Claims Responsibility For Haniyeh Assassination, Threatens ‘Last Terror Holdout’ In Yemen

HY’D: Three IDF Soldiers Killed In Northern Gaza

INSANITY: Guatemalan Migrant Accused in Fatal NYC Subway Fire Previously Deported Under Trump

Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty in UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Case

ON THE ROPES: Iran Barely Functioning Due To Severe Energy Shortage

SICK: Iran Recruiting CHILDREN For Attacks On Israeli Targets Across Europe

FIRE IN JERUSALEM: 38 Injured, 3 Seriously; Dozens Of Girls Rescued From Burning Chareidi High School

HISTORIC: Satmar Philanthropist R’ Yoel Landau Announced 30% Pay Increase For Rabbeyim!

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network