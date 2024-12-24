QUAKING IN THEIR TURBANS: Iran Reportedly Terrified That Israel Is About To Attack Them Directly

Iran is gripped by fear that Israel is preparing to launch a direct attack on its strategic sites, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 News. Iranian officials believe an Israeli strike is imminent, citing recent military and political developments as clear indicators of Israel’s intentions.

Iran’s anxiety stems largely from Israel’s decision to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Tehran’s key proxy. Iranian leaders interpret this as a strategic maneuver designed to free up Israeli forces to confront Iran directly.

Adding to their alarm are Israel’s recent strikes eliminating Iranian air defense systems in October, as well as the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president. Channel 12 reported that Israeli officials are determined to prevent Iran from entrenching itself in Syria and Lebanon, with Tehran already heavily investing resources to expand its regional influence.

Meanwhile, missile strikes from Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen continue to escalate, sparking debate within Israel’s Security Cabinet. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed retaliation. “The Houthis are part of Iran’s web of terror. We will strike back forcefully, as we have done in the past,” Netanyahu declared.

Mossad Director David Barnea is reportedly pushing for a preemptive Israeli attack on Iran itself, independent of Houthi aggression. Sources familiar with recent discussions revealed that Barnea believes targeting Iran directly is necessary to curtail Tehran’s ambitions.

Avigdor Liberman, leader of the Yisrael Beitenu Party, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the urgency of halting Iran’s nuclear advancements. “Iran is racing toward nuclear capability. We cannot sit idly by,” Liberman warned. He advocated for strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure and critical assets.

With tensions at all time highs, Israeli leaders recognize a unique opportunity to weaken Iran, citing shifts in the geopolitical landscape and the incoming Trump administration’s hardline stance on Tehran. And with Iran increasingly isolated and alarmed, Israel appears ready to take decisive action to safeguard its national security and regional stability.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)