Hostage Negotiating Team Returns to Israel for Deliberations

The negotiating team that has been in Qatar for several days working on a hostage agreement with Hamas will return to Israel tonight, according to the Prime Minister’s Office, which described the week of discussions as “significant.”

“The negotiating team, which includes senior personnel from the Mossad, the ISA and the IDF, will return this evening from Qatar to Israel following a week of significant negotiations.

The team has returned for internal consultations in Israel regarding the continuation of the negotiations for the return our hostages,” the PMO states.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)