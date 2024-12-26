Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israeli Citizen Convicted of Collaborating With Iranian Intelligence


The Beer Sheva District Court has convicted 72-year-old Israeli citizen Moti Maman of acting on behalf of Iranian intelligence and illegally entering an enemy state, the Attorney General’s Office announced on Thursday.

According to Maman’s confession, he traveled to Iran twice and engaged in discussions with Iranian agents about carrying out terrorist activities on Israeli soil. Maman reportedly demanded a $1 million advance payment from Iranian intelligence before proceeding with any planned actions.

This conviction is the first of its kind since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, though multiple indictments have been filed against Israelis suspected of being recruited by Iranian intelligence.

