Israeli Air Defenses Intercept ELEVENTH Ballistic Missile Launched from Yemen in Past Month

Israeli air defenses successfully intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen, preventing it from entering Israeli airspace, the IDF confirmed Monday night.

The missile, believed to have been fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, was shot down before reaching Israel. Sirens echoed across central Israel following the interception, warning of potential debris from the missile.

The Houthis have escalated their attacks in recent weeks, launching 11 ballistic missiles and at least nine drones at Israel over the past month.

In the latest incident, large fragments—either from the intercepted missile or the defense system—landed in the Ramah Alef neighborhood of Beit Shemesh. No injuries or damage were reported.

