Palestinian Leader Predicts Trump’s Return Could Crush Iran And Dismantle Hamas

A senior Palestinian Authority (PA) leader says he believes former President Donald Trump’s return to the White House could lead to the downfall of Iran and destroy Hamas.

Mohammad Hamdan, Secretary General of the ruling Fatah party, told The New York Post that Trump and Israel’s leadership are “planning to destroy Iran,” which he believes would strip Hamas of external support. “Hamas [followers] will have no other choice than to become Palestinian,” Hamdan said during an interview in Nablus.

Hamas, weakened by Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza, has seen its influence rise in the West Bank, particularly in areas like Jenin where clashes with PA security forces have intensified. Earlier this month, gunmen stole two PA government vehicles, parading them through refugee camps while waving Hamas and ISIS flags.

“We are confronting Hamas’ ideology. Our problem is with Hamas’ link to regimes outside Palestine,” Hamdan said, directly referencing Iran’s backing of the terror group.

The Palestinian Authority, supported by the U.S. and Western allies, has pledged to crack down on Hamas terrorists. Since December 6, at least three terror operatives have been killed by PA forces in Jenin, with the PA vowing to either arrest or eliminate others involved in the recent disturbances.

Hamas seized control of Gaza after winning the 2006 Palestinian elections, subsequently ousting Fatah and instituting harsh Islamist rule. The group has since launched numerous attacks on Israel, culminating in the brutal October 7, 2023, assault that left 1,200 Israelis dead and over 250 taken hostage.

While the PA shares Israel’s goal of dismantling Hamas, Hamdan underscored his government’s opposition to Israeli settlements, despite acknowledging Israel’s right to exist. He reiterated PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s desire for continued engagement with the U.S. to further Palestinian aspirations, though he voiced deep skepticism of American foreign policy.

“We as Palestinians believe that most of these extremist Islamic groups are produced by America by its effort to create a new Middle East,” Hamdan said, blaming U.S. intervention for fueling instability in the region.

A senior Israeli official told The Post that the PA’s opposition to Hamas presents a potential opening for future peace talks and could position the PA as a candidate to govern Gaza post-conflict. “There could be a historically unprecedented opportunity for the PA,” the official noted.

However, the official emphasized that reforms are essential, calling on the PA to address internal corruption and halt funding linked to attacks on Israeli settlers if it hopes to play a role in Gaza’s future governance.

“I still prefer [the PA] to radical Islamists,” the Israeli official added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)