TEFILLOS: Pallet Of Cinder Blocks Fall On J-m Yeshiva Bochur, Seriously Injuring Him

An 18-year-old yeshiva bochur was seriously injured on Wednesday morning when a pallet of cinder blocks fell off a crane – hitting him on his head and upper body – at a yeshiva in Jerusalem.

The serious incident occurred at the Netiv HaDa’at yeshivah in the Ramot Polin neighborhood of Jerusalem. The crane was at the area since the yeshivah is currently undergoing renovations.

The bochur was evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in serious condition, unconscious, with a head injury.

MDA paramedics reported: “When we arrived at the scene, we saw the injured person lying near the construction site, unconscious and suffering from a serious head injury. We were told he was hit by a heavy object that fell on him from the construction site. We immediately provided life-saving medical treatment that included bandaging and stopping bleeding and transported him in an MDA intensive care unit to the hospital in serious condition.”

United Hatzalah volunteers Moishe Wiener, Yochanan Shifman, and Avi Gottlieb stated: “According to the workers at the site – during renovation work at the yeshiva, a heavy pallet of cinder blocks fell from a crane on him and he was seriously injured. The initial assistance we provided him on site was for severe head injuries and injuries to his upper body.”

Israel Police initiated an investigation into the circumstances of the incident and police investigators and forensic experts have begun collecting evidence and testimonies.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Binyamin ben Daniella b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)