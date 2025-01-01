Israeli Delegation To Travel To Guatemala, Aid Local Authorities With Lev Tahor Victims

A delegation from the cult department of Israel’s Welfare Ministry will depart to Guatemala on Motzei Shabbos to assist local authorities following the raid on the Lev Tahor cult about two weeks ago and the removal of approximately 200 children from the cult’s compound.

The delegation will include senior professionals from the Ministry’s cult department who will hold meetings with Guatemalan welfare, mental health, and law enforcement officials and share their expertise.

Welfare Minister Yaakov Margi (Shas) said: “The professional knowledge accumulated in Israel by welfare services serves as a source and a model of emulation in many places around the world, and we are pleased to share it with other countries, particularly in cases of aid to Jewish and even Israeli communities living within their borders. Such assistance is significant both professionally and politically, as it contributes to strengthening Israel’s relations with countries around the world.”

Director-General of the Welfare Ministry Yinon Aharoni said: “The Welfare Ministry has been following the Lev Tahor cult case for nearly a decade and works tirelessly to protect the children from Israeli families who are under its control. Sharing our accumulated professional knowledge with the authorities in Guatemala is another important step in our ongoing efforts to assist the victims of the cult and prevent further harm to children.”

Ilan Sharif, head of the Ministry’s cult victims department, stated: “This is an extremist cult that has chosen to distance itself from the State of Israel. We are particularly concerned about the harm to children who are in the cult, given our knowledge of the control measures and punishments that are regularly imposed in efforts to control the cult members. The cult victims department in the Ministry has been familiar with the cult’s issues for ten years and works with various agencies in Israel and abroad in an attempt to reduce the risk to the children in the cult.”

The Welfare Ministry works in close cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice, aiming to mitigate the harm to children within the constraints of international law. The Ministry also provides support and professional guidance to Israeli cult members who have returned to Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)