Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Eliminates Hamas Police Chief And Commander In Precision Strikes


The IDF successfully targeted and eliminated two senior Hamas police commanders in a precision strike, according to Palestinian sources. The operation resulted in the deaths of Hamas police chief Mahmoud Salah and Khan Younis district commander Hossam Shahwan, dealing another blow to the terror group’s leadership in Gaza.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, a terrorist incident occurred near Deir Qaddis in the Ephraim Brigade sector. A vehicle ramming attack left a female IDF soldier with minor injuries. Security forces responded rapidly, neutralizing the attacker at the scene.

Also, alarms sounded in Eilat, Israel’s southernmost city, following the detection of a possible hostile aircraft. The alert was later confirmed as a false alarm, and normal activity resumed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Declassifies Video Of Special Forces Raid On Iranian Missile Facility In Syria

Israeli Delegation To Travel To Guatemala, Aid Local Authorities With Lev Tahor Victims

STAGGERING: Chaverim of Rockland Sets New Record by Responding to 64,135 Calls in 2024

LAS VEGAS: Police Believe Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Was Likely A Terror Attack

Gallant Resigns From The Knesset, Attacks Netanyahu & Katz

BDE: Eishes Chaver: Rebbetzin Bergman, A’H, HaRav Shach’s Daughter, Is Nifteres

2 Israelis Injured In New Orleans Terror Attack, 1 Seriously

UPDATE: Shamsud Din Jabbar Identified As New Orleans Terrorist; ISIS Flag Found With Explosives In Pickup Truck

REVEALED: Israel’s Daring Secret Raid On Underground Iranian Missile Facility

Report: Hamas Regained Civilian Control, Recruited 10K New Terrorists

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network