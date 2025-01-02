IDF Eliminates Hamas Police Chief And Commander In Precision Strikes

The IDF successfully targeted and eliminated two senior Hamas police commanders in a precision strike, according to Palestinian sources. The operation resulted in the deaths of Hamas police chief Mahmoud Salah and Khan Younis district commander Hossam Shahwan, dealing another blow to the terror group’s leadership in Gaza.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, a terrorist incident occurred near Deir Qaddis in the Ephraim Brigade sector. A vehicle ramming attack left a female IDF soldier with minor injuries. Security forces responded rapidly, neutralizing the attacker at the scene.

Also, alarms sounded in Eilat, Israel’s southernmost city, following the detection of a possible hostile aircraft. The alert was later confirmed as a false alarm, and normal activity resumed.

