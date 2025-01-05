IDF Eliminates Islamic Jihad Commander Who Infiltered Israel On October 7 Attack

The IDF announced the elimination of Sa’ed Saeed Zaki Dahnoun, a senior Islamic Jihad commander, during an operation in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza. Dahnoun, who infiltrated Israel and took part in the October 7 massacre, was killed in close-quarters combat by Givati Brigade troops operating under the 162nd Division.

Dahnoun, a company commander and deputy head of the Islamic Jihad’s rocket array in northern Gaza, was also responsible for planning and leading ambushes against Israeli forces near Beit Lahia.

According to IDF footage, Dahnoun and another terrorist advanced toward Israeli troops under cover of rain and darkness, concealed by blankets. The soldiers quickly engaged, killing Dahnoun while his accomplice surrendered. The captured terrorist was taken into Israel for questioning, where an improvised explosive device was also recovered.

