EXPOSÉ: Heads Of HRF Are Tied To Hezbollah, Praised Acts Of Terror, Murder Of Jews

Israel’s Diaspora Ministry on Monday published a report about the antisemitic Hind Rajab Foundation, which has been legally persecuting IDF soldiers abroad.

The foundation was established in September 2024 in Brussels as a non-profit organization and serves as a branch of the March 30 Movement, which has been active for over three decades in legally targeting IDF soldiers.

The organization is led by two operatives of Lebanese descent, Dyab Abou Jahjah and Karim Hassoun.

Jahjah is a native of southern Lebanon and a former Hezbollah activist known as Malcolm X, who published opinion articles in the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar Lebanese newspaper. In 2002, he was accused by Belgian police of involvement in violence. In 2017, he was dismissed from writing columns for the Belgian newspaper De Standaard after praising a terrorist attack in Jerusalem that killed IDF four soldiers and stating “Freedom for Palestine at all costs.” He also referred to the 9/11 attacks as “the sweet revenge.”

Hassoun has served as the chairman of the Arab European League, which “aids Muslim integration in Europe,” since 2005. Calls for the murder of Jews have been heard at Arab League protests during his leadership. He was convicted in the Netherlands of publishing an antisemitic cartoon conveying that Jews fabricated the Holocaust. Last December, he wrote, “I condemn Hamas for taking only 100 hostages instead of 500 or 1000.” He has also publicly expressed support for Hezbollah and Hamas and praised acts of murderous terrorism on social media.

The foundation collects information about IDF soldiers that is publicly available online, including details about their military activities, with the intention of prosecuting them when they travel abroad. So far, the foundation has filed lawsuits against at least 28 soldiers in eight different countries. In addition, the organization has submitted information to the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding “war crimes” by over 1,000 soldiers and officers during their operations in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The foundation also publishes the personal information of IDF soldiers who are abroad in order to compromise their safety. The foundation even filed a complaint against Israeli fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv who endured antisemitic attacks in Amsterdam in November 2024, claiming that the fans “attacked pro-Palestinians and were documented making calls inciting violence against Palestinians and Arabs.”

The nefarious foundation has most recently filed claims against IDF soldiers in Chile, Thailand, and Argentina, and is now seeking to hire a law firm in Thailand to prosecute other IDF soldiers in the country.

Following the publication of the expose on the foundation and other diplomatic efforts made by the Diaspora Ministry, the Brazilian police on Tuesday appealed to the federal court regarding the claim against the IDF soldier [who in any case has fled the country], saying that such an investigation involves “technical and legal issues.”

Previously, Minister Chikli stated: “The findings revealed in our ministry’s research expose the true face of the ‘human rights’ organization Hind Rajab Foundation, led by prominent terrorist-supporting Hezbollah activists. It is regrettable but not surprising that Lula’s hostile government in Brazil has adopted the conclusions of this fringe organization whose nature has been exposed today. But Lula doesn’t represent the spirit of the Brazilian people – who are mostly pro-Israel and detest terrorist organizations. I thank my friend, House Representative Eduardo Bolsonaro, for stepping up to assist in the struggle against terror supporters.”

Chikli also sent a letter to Bolsonaro, stating: “We view Brazil as an important ally in the global fight against terrorism, antisemitism, and the delegitimization of the State of Israel. Therefore, I appeal to you to raise a clear and firm voice against this injustice – an injustice directed not only against an Israeli soldier but also against anyone who opposes the terror regimes of extreme Islamist groups in all forms.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)