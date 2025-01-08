Knesset Speaker Slams A-G: “She’s Bending The Law To Bury Kariv’s Leak”

In the wake of the hearing held on Tuesday for Ari Rosenfeld [previously known as Sgt. A.], the reserve IDF officer who was accused of leaking documents to the Prime Minister’s Office and has been imprisoned for over two months, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir slammed Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara and State Prosecutor Amit Aisman for selective enforcement.

“Just a reminder: Gilad Kariv [who allegedly leaked information from a classified Knesset meeting to the media] has not been investigated,” Ben-Gvir said. “Nor has Yair Golan, who called for refusal and publicly threatened the police commissioner. The prosecution led by Baharav-Miara and Aisman is political from head to toe.”

The incident that Ben-Gvir is referring to happened over a year ago. In December 2023, reports were published in Maariv and Walla that included quotes from a protocol of a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in June 2023. The reports claimed that the quotes proved that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was aware of the danger of a Hamas attack on Israel.

Following the reports, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana asked the Knesset Officer to investigate the leak. The week-long investigation, which involved accessing security cameras and other evidence, revealed that the only person who reviewed the leaked protocol in the six months from the meeting until the reports were published was Labor MK Gilad Kariv.

Kariv reviewed the protocol twice, shortly before the quotes appeared in the media.

Ohana immediately sent the findings to Baharav-Miara, asking her to launch a criminal investigation into the leak but no action was taken.

In recent months, the Lavi Civil Rights organization filed a complaint to the Supreme Court against Baharav-Miara and Aisman, stating that the accusations against Kariv of espionage and unauthorized disclosure of classified information during wartime are extremely serious, warranting an immediate criminal investigation. The complaint emphasized that that the offenses that Kariv allegedly committed are far more serious than those allegedly committed by Eli Feldstein and Ari Rosenfeld but the prosecution has yet to even order an investigation.

Finally, after the Supreme Court held a hearing on the Lavi organization’s claim, the State Prosecution responded to the Supreme Court this past Thursday that a preliminary investigation has been opened against Kariv “but a final decision has not yet been reached regarding launching a criminal investigation.” In other words, Baharav-Miara and Aisman have completely ignored the request to investigate Kariv, perhaps because they were too busy fighting against lomdei Torah, ensuring that Nukhba terrorists are treated humanely in Israeli jails, and examining the launch of criminal investigations against anyone who criticized “innocent” Gazan civilians.

Following the response to the Supreme Court, Ohana excoriated Barhav-Miara, stating: “The Attorney General is trying to bury the case of MK Gilad Kariv’s leak. There is no other way to describe the shameful response she sent to the Supreme Court today, a year after I approached her about the matter. Is it possible that ‘preliminary investigations’ are only being conducted now? Is it possible that what took the Knesset Officer a week to investigate and identify the source of the leak is something that the Israel Police has been unable to do for an entire year?”

“It’s unfathomable that this woman who takes the law into her own hands threatened the Knesset Officer who acted to investigate and locate the source of the leak with a reference that it is ‘doubtful’ whether he was authorized to investigate, all while she refuses to do her job and order the launch of an investigation as was required? It’s unfathomable that in her arrogance and haughtiness, she has not responded for a whole year to the Knesset Speaker apart from ‘received,’ from her junior assistants. In her response today, as in other cases, Baharav-Miara proves that she is unworthy of her position or any public office. Time and again, she acts unilaterally out of intoxication of power, without any professional or personal integrity and against the public interest.”

“The Attorney General’s Office under her leadership has turned into a political body that operates according to ‘are you with us or against us’ considerations. Its actions tarnish thousands of honest and devoted public servants in the prosecution and police.”

“The document sent by the Attorney General to the Supreme Court should be studied in law schools under the definition: ‘How to write that you don’t want to investigate without writing that you don’t want to investigate.’ And the truth is that any action other than an order to investigate the case constitutes grave harm to democracy, which is already being undermined by Baharav-Miara again and again,” Ohana asserted.

