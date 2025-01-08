L.A. DECLARES EMERGENCY: Chabad House Damaged As Wildfires Burn Out Of Control Amid 100 MPH Winds

The Chabad of Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles sustained severe damage in the out-of-control wildfires currently raging in Los Angeles.

The Chabad house stated: “We hope you and your loved ones are safe and well during this difficult time. As the Palisades Fire continues to affect our community, we wanted to share an update…the night is still a very long one, and the winds are still raging. We need all of your prayers to overcome this dangerous fire. We are in touch with many community members, some of who have not yet evacuated, and we are doing our best to help them connect with first responders to ensure their safety.”

“Baruch Hashem, we are grateful for our safety and are holding onto hope as we navigate the challenges ahead. Unfortunately, our property has been impacted—our storage area has suffered severe damage, as well as multiple cars in the parking lot. While these losses are difficult, we are most thankful that everyone is safe, and we continue to pray for the protection of all in the affected areas.”

Sifrei Torah were also rescued from a conservative synagogue called the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center before it was completely consumed by fire.

California firefighters are battling wind-whipped wildfires that tore across the Los Angeles area, destroying homes, clogging roadways as tens of thousands fled and straining resources as officials prepared for the situation to worsen early Wednesday. The city of L.A. has declared a state of emergency.

CNN reported in the early hours of Wednesday morning that winds of almost 100 mph continue to blow across Southern California and the fires are expected to intensify. Three life-threatening fires are consuming homes. The largest fire – in the Pacific Palisades – has forced tens of thousands of people to flee, causing roads to be blocked and forcing people to abandon their cars. In one area, workers are frantically evacuating elderly residents while a blaze rages just a block away.

Two other fires are raging north of San Fernando and in Altadena. Over 200,000 homes and buildings are without power.

“We are having new fires pop up as we speak,” David Acuna, a battalion chief and Public Information Officer at Cal Fire told CNN.

“Once the winds have died down and we’re able to secure some lines, and we have made sure that all the people are out of the way, then we can devote all of our resources towards containing –– and then eventually, completely extinguishing the fire.”

The flames from a fire that broke out Tuesday evening near a nature preserve in the inland foothills northeast of LA spread so rapidly that staff at a senior living center had to push dozens of residents in wheelchairs and hospital beds down the street to a parking lot. The residents waited there in their bedclothes as embers fell around them until ambulances, buses and even construction vans arrived to take them to safety.

Another blaze that started hours earlier ripped through the city’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood, a hillside area along the coast dotted with celebrity residences.

In the frantic haste to get to safety, roadways became impassable when scores of people abandoned their vehicles and fled on foot, some toting suitcases.

The traffic jam on Palisades Drive prevented emergency vehicles from getting through and bulldozer was brought in to push the abandoned cars to the side and create a path. Video along the Pacific Coast Highway showed widespread destruction of homes and businesses along the famed roadway.

Pacific Palisades resident Kelsey Trainor said the only road in and out of her neighborhood was blocked. Ash fell all around them while fires burned on both sides of the road.

“We looked across and the fire had jumped from one side of the road to the other side of the road,” Trainor said. “People were getting out of the cars with their dogs and babies and bags, they were crying and screaming. “

A third wildfire started around 10:30 p.m. and quickly prompted evacuations in Sylmar, a San Fernando Valley community that is the northernmost neighborhood in Los Angeles. The causes of all three fires were under investigation.

Flames were being pushed by Santa Ana winds topping 60 mph (97 kph) in some places. The winds were expected to increase overnight, producing isolated gusts that could top 100 mph (160 kph) in mountains and foothills — including in areas that haven’t seen substantial rain in months.

The situation prompted the Los Angeles Fire Department to take the rare step of putting out a plea for off-duty firefighters to help. It was too windy for firefighting aircraft to fly, further hampering the fight.

Gov. Newsom posted on X early Wednesday that California had deployed more than 1,400 firefighting personnel to combat the blazes. “Emergency officials, firefighters, and first responders are all hands on deck through the night to do everything possible to protect lives, Newsom said.

Recent dry winds, including the notorious Santa Anas, have contributed to warmer-than-average temperatures in Southern California, where there’s been very little rain so far this season. Southern California hasn’t seen more than 0.1 inches (0.25 centimeters) of rain since early May.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)