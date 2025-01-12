ועל ניסיך שבכל יום: Shin Bet Foils Imminent Attack, Terrorists With Loaded M-16s Arrested

Security forces arrested two armed terrorists in the city of Shechem on Motzei Shabbos who were on their way to carry out an imminent terror attack, the Shin Bet revealed on Sunday.

The terrorists, arrested in a joint operation by the Shin Bet, Israel Police’s Yamas, and the IDF, were identified as Ahmad Zakarneh, 21, and Tarek Abu Zaid, 25, residents of Qabatiya and affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terror group.

They were arrested while in their vehicle with two loaded M-16 assault rifles, combat vests, masks, and a large amount of ammunition.

In their initial interrogation by the Shin Bet, it emerged that the terrorists were on their way from Jenin to carry out a shooting attack against Israelis.

“Security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism and protect the residents of the State of Israel,” the statement said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)