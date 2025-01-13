Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
🚨 IDF Thinks They Intercepted Ballistic Missile From Yemen


In the early hours of Tuesday morning, air raid sirens echoed across Gush Dan, the Shfela, and Lachish regions shortly after 3:00 a.m., prompting millions of Israelis to seek shelter.

The IDF reported that a ballistic missile was launched from Yemen, targeting Israel. The military stated that several interception attempts were made and believes one succeeded, although it stopped short of confirming a definitive interception.

No damage or direct injuries were reported from the missile itself. However, Magen David Adom provided an update that emergency teams treated 11 individuals who sustained injuries while rushing to shelters. Additionally, three others were treated for anxiety-related symptoms.

The IDF confirmed that the incident has concluded, and normalcy has returned to the affected areas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



