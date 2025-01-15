BREAKTHROUGH IN DOHA: Israel-Hamas Deal Expected To Be Signed Today, Paving Way For Hostage Release

A major breakthrough has been achieved in negotiations for a hostage ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, according to sources from both sides. The talks, facilitated in Doha, Qatar, appear to be nearing a resolution, with officials expressing optimism that the deal will be signed imminently.

A Palestinian source told Israel’s Kan public broadcaster that progress was made during a lengthy meeting of Hamas leaders, which stretched into the early hours of the morning. During the discussions, nearly all contentious issues, including disputes over maps detailing the extent of an IDF withdrawal, were resolved. According to the Wall Street Journal, Hamas accepted verbal guarantees from the US, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, that Israel will continue talks for a permanent conclusion to the hostilities in Gaza following the end of the first phase of the deal.

The source indicated that the agreement could be signed by Thursday, with implementation expected to begin within 24-48 hours of the signing.

Israeli officials corroborated the report, with a senior official telling the Walla news site that there had been substantial progress in the negotiations. Another Israeli official expressed optimism that the agreement would be finalized by tomorrow at the latest.

In Jerusalem, officials conveyed similar expectations, saying that the deal could be signed as early as tonight. A joint declaration is anticipated to follow either tonight or tomorrow. If the agreement receives cabinet approval, a 24-48 hour period would be allotted for any Supreme Court appeals, after which implementation could commence. The first hostages could potentially be released as soon as Sunday.

Central to the breakthrough was the approval from Hamas military leader Mohammed Sinwar, who commands the group’s operations in Gaza. Sinwar, the brother of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, reportedly gave the go-ahead for the deal, paving the way for its finalization.

However, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that “contrary to reports,” Hamas has not yet provided negotiators with final approval to the deal.

