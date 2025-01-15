Netanyahu Thanks Trump and Biden for Support in Hostage Release, Plans Meeting in Washington

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families.

The Prime Minister made it clear that he is committed to returning all of the hostages however he can, and commended the US President-elect for his remarks that the US would work with Israel to ensure that Gaza will never be a haven for terrorism.

The two decided to meet in Washington soon in order to discuss this and other important issues.

Prime Minister Netanyahu then spoke with US President Joe Biden and thanked him as well for his assistance in advancing the hostages deal.

