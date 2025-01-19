IDF: Ceasefire Did Not Go Into Effect, We’re Striking Gaza

The IDF carried out airstrikes against Hamas terror targets in northern and central Gaza at about 9 a.m., a half-hour after the ceasefire was supposed to begin.

Earlier on Sunday morning, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari spoke to the press, saying that the ceasefire has not gone into effect since Hamas failed to deliver the names of three hostages who are supposed to be released on Sunday at 4 p.m.

“As of this morning, Hamas has not fulfilled its obligations, and contrary to the agreement, has not provided Israel with the names of the hostages,” Hagari said.

“The ceasefire will not go into effect as long as Hamas does not fulfill its obligations.”

