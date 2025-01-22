IDF Officer Who Lost Hand In Gaza Helped Thwart Tel Aviv Terrorist

An IDF officer who was wounded in Gaza was one of several Israelis who thwarted the terrorist who carried out the stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night.

Cpt. A., who is currently enrolled in a course to become a company commander, was lightly injured in the attack and was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

“I fought in Gaza about a year ago,” he said in a video published on Wednesday morning. “I was injured and lost my right hand. Last night, I went out with my friends from the course to Nachlat Binyamin, and during the outing, a terrorist came and tried to stab one of us.”

“The moment I noticed the incident, I tried to engage the terrorist and we chased after him. I was injured and I’m being treated at Ichilov now for a light injury on my hand. I expect to return to my course tomorrow and continue as usual.”

A total of five people were injured in the stabbing attack, one seriously, two moderately, and two lightly.

