IDF: Hamas Commander We Earlier “Confirmed” As Dead Is Actually Still Alive

The IDF confirmed on Wednesday that Hussein Fayyad, the commander of Hamas’s Beit Hanoun battalion, is still alive, despite earlier “confirming” that he was killed in a targeted operation in May.

The acknowledgment came after footage released today showed Fayyad alive, prompting the IDF to re-examine its previous assessment.

“In May, the IDF and Shin Bet determined with a high level of probability that Fayyad had been eliminated,” the IDF said in a statement. “This conclusion led to an official announcement at the time.”

However, the IDF admitted that subsequent examinations revealed flaws in the intelligence that informed their earlier assessment. “After further examination, it emerged that the intelligence findings upon which the Intelligence Directorate and Shin Bet relied were not accurate enough,” the statement added.

The IDF has not indicated whether it plans to target Fayyad again following this revelation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)