BIBI DEFENDS MUSK: Says Elon Is “Great Friend Of Israel” As Dems Accuse Him Of Nazi Salute

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come to the defense of Tesla CEO Elon Musk as Democrats accuse him of performing a Nazi salute during a public event celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

Netanyahu rejected the accusations against Musk, calling them a “false smear.”

“Elon is a great friend of Israel,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre, in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state. I thank him for this.”

Musk responded to Netanyahu’s support with a brief “thank you” on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The controversy arose on Monday during an event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., where Musk addressed a crowd of Trump supporters. After thanking the audience for what he described as a pivotal moment for human civilization, Musk made a series of gestures that Democrats dishonestly claimed resembled a Nazi salute. The sequence included slapping his hand on his chest and extending his arm at an angle with his fingers together.

Responding to the backlash, Musk dismissed the accusations, saying, “The radical leftists are really upset that they had to take time out of their busy day praising Hamas to call me a Nazi.”

Musk’s Wikipedia page was even updated to describe his gesture as a “Nazi” or “fascist” salute. Musk lashed out at Wikipedia, accusing the platform of being biased, and urged his supporters to “defund Wikipedia until balance is restored.”

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales pushed back against Musk’s claims, stating, “I think Elon is unhappy that Wikipedia is not for sale. I hope his campaign to defund us results in lots of donations from people who care about the truth. If Elon wanted to help, he’d be encouraging kind and thoughtful intellectual people he agrees with to engage.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)