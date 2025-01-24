Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TRAGIC: 13-Year-Old Boy Niftar From Flu In Tzefas

A 13-year-old boy with no preexisting health conditions was Niftar from the flu at Ziv Medical Center in Tzefas.

The boy, who initially displayed only mild flu symptoms, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a sudden and severe deterioration in his health. Despite efforts that included intubation and CPR, doctors were unable to save him.

According to Walla News, health authorities are investigating the cause of death but suspect it was a complication related to the flu.

