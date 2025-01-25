MASS RELEASE: Israel Frees 200 Palestinian Terrorists, 70 Are Deported To Egypt

As part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Hamas, Israel has released 200 Palestinian prisoners, many of whom are affiliated with terrorist groups, in exchange for four Israeli female hostages freed by Hamas earlier in the day.

According to the Israel Prison Service, 137 of the released prisoners belong to Hamas, 29 to Islamic Jihad, 26 to Fatah, three to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and one to the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Four prisoners have no known organizational affiliation.

“All the terrorists were released from the Ofer and Ktziot prisons following approval by political authorities,” the Prison Service said in a statement.

Despite the mass release, some prisoners refused to board buses destined for Gaza. Mediators had to intervene, with one prisoner being swapped for another who was willing to leave. Ultimately, one detainee agreed to board the transport, while another was replaced after choosing to remain in prison. Apparently, prison is better than going to Gaza.

Crowds of Palestinians gathered in Ramallah erupted in celebration as buses carrying freed prisoners arrived. Stepping off in grey tracksuits, many former inmates were hoisted onto shoulders in triumph, while others walked through the jubilant crowd.

Hamas stated that 70 of the freed prisoners would be deported, with Egyptian state media confirming that some have already arrived in Egypt. Israel has maintained its stance that prisoners convicted of killing Israelis should not return to the West Bank or Gaza and must be permanently deported.

